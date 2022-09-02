Microsoft Flight Simulator Harrier & Pristina Airport Get New Screenshots; Trelew Airport Announced & Falwell Released
Today third-party Microsoft Flight Simulator developers revealed new add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, on top of showcasing new assets.
We start with DC Designs, which revealed new screenshots of the AV-8B Harrier II, alongside a development update.
“This week, I have been working to add all of the final animations, controls, switches, buttons and dials to the Harrier cockpit, while CodenameJack has been making final adjustments to the VTOL system and other coding requirements. The cockpit is now about 95% complete as we work to pin down the last tasks and make sure that the various warning lamps, switches and other controls do what they’re supposed to. Displays mostly follow those of the real aircraft, with some minor changes to make them more relevant to use within MSFS.
The VTOL system itself is now within a whisker of being perfect, with transitions throughout all phases of flight smooth ( or at least, as smooth as the pilot flying the airplane – I’m still practicing myself ) and matching the real aircraft very well. I’ve said it here before but I’ll say it again, hovering this Harrier really is a flying challenge. It can be very precise, but the effects of the environment such as wind and turbulence require some real stick and rudder skills to keep the Harrier under control. I once descended too fast while testing a VTOL landing and the subsequent bounce was enough to flip the Harrier onto its back on the runway, bringing the test flight to a rather embarrassing end. Rather like Concorde, the Harrier will only behave and do what you expect if you fly the aircraft correctly, which is just how we like it.
I will spend the next two weeks refining the model and adding liveries, ready for the launch. I have also contacted Microsoft’s Marketplace Team to see if they can get me a LOC file for the GR9 variant so I can add it to the package. The only real difference is the shape of the nose, so I will prepare that in the hope that I can include it at launch time.”
Next, M’M Simulations revealed new screenshots of Pristina International Airport Adem Jashari (BKPR), serving the capital of Kosovo.
We also get an announcement from Simulación Extrema, which announced Almirante Marcos A. Zar Airport (SAVT) serving Trelew, Argentina.
This smaller airport will release “soon” for both PC and Xbox.
Last, but not least, PILOT’S released the challenging (and extremely sloped) Falwell Airport (KW24) in Virginia, USA.
It can be purchased on the official marketplace for $12.49.
- Accurate representation of the 2022 Falwell Airport layout
- Fully native MSFS scenery, not a conversion
- Unique runway featuring a ski-slope type profile
- Custom crafted mesh to accurately represent the extreme altitude difference between both runway ends
- Zeit-Dynamic scenery features create a unique and ever-changing airport environment
Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.