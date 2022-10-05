Microsoft Flight Simulator Pacific Aerospace 750 XSTOL Announced for PC & Xbox; Airbus A330 EFB Showcased; Hot Air Balloon Gets Official Trailer

Image Source: Orbx

Third-party developers announced an add-on and released more videos of a couple of highly-anticipated ones for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Today third-party developers announced an upcoming add-on and released more videos of a couple of highly-anticipated ones for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

First of all, Orbx revealed the Pacific Aerospace 750 XSTOL.

XSTOL stands for Extremely Short Take-Off and Landing, and this aircraft is capable to take off and land in less than 800 ft (244m) “even in hot and high conditions and on semi-prepared airstrips in all types of terrain.”

The package comes in four variants, passenger, cargo, skydive, and agriculture.

It’ll have accurate fuel and electronics systems derived from real-world documentation, and “most” circuit breakers are actually simulated.

The aircraft will release “in the coming days” on Orbx Direct for $24.95 plus applicable VAT. It’ll also come to the official marketplace at a later date both for PC and Xbox.

After release, Orbx plans to update the aircraft by adding “a custom PT-6 sound pack, failures, more highly-detailed liveries, landing challenges, bush trips and more.”

Image Source: Orbx

Next, Aerosoft released a video showcasing the EFB (Electronic Flight Bag) tablet of the upcoming Airbus A330, including a spiffy map-based pushback feature.

Last, but not least, Hype Performance Group released the official trailer of the Hot Air Balloon that will launch on Friday.

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.