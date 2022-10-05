Microsoft Flight Simulator Pacific Aerospace 750 XSTOL Announced for PC & Xbox; Airbus A330 EFB Showcased; Hot Air Balloon Gets Official Trailer

Connect with us

Image Source: Orbx
Third-party developers announced an add-on and released more videos of a couple of highly-anticipated ones for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Today third-party developers announced an upcoming add-on and released more videos of a couple of highly-anticipated ones for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

First of all, Orbx revealed the Pacific Aerospace 750 XSTOL.

XSTOL stands for Extremely Short Take-Off and Landing, and this aircraft is capable to take off and land in less than 800 ft (244m) “even in hot and high conditions and on semi-prepared airstrips in all types of terrain.”

The package comes in four variants, passenger, cargo, skydive, and agriculture.

It’ll have accurate fuel and electronics systems derived from real-world documentation, and “most” circuit breakers are actually simulated.

The aircraft will release “in the coming days” on Orbx Direct for $24.95 plus applicable VAT. It’ll also come to the official marketplace at a later date both for PC and Xbox.

After release, Orbx plans to update the aircraft by adding “a custom PT-6 sound pack, failures, more highly-detailed liveries, landing challenges, bush trips and more.”

Image Source: Orbx

Next, Aerosoft released a video showcasing the EFB (Electronic Flight Bag) tablet of the upcoming Airbus A330, including a spiffy map-based pushback feature.

Last, but not least, Hype Performance Group released the official trailer of the Hot Air Balloon that will launch on Friday.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

