Image Source: Iris Simulations
Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-21, SeaRey Elite, & Stockholm Arlanda Airport Get New Screenshots & Trailer; Shannon Released

Microsoft Flight Simulator developers keep releasing new assets and add-ons for the popular sim, and today is no exception.

We take a new and extensive look at the Pilatus PC-21 trainer by Iris Simulations, with both new screenshots and a trailer. The aircraft is said to be releasing “soon.”

Image Source: Iris Simulations

Next, we get new screenshots of the Progressive Aerodyne SeaRey Elite amphibious flying boat, courtesy of Aerosoft.

Image Source: Aerosoft

Next, the developer provided a neat gallery of screenshots portraying the jetways of Terminal 5F of Orbx’s rendition of Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) in Sweden

Image Source: Orbx

Last, but certainly not least, MK Studios released the airport that has been for a long time the gateway to America, Shannon Airport (EINN) in Ireland

It’s currently available on Orbx Direct for $12.78 with the following features.

  • High-quality rendition of Shannon Airport EINN
  • Up to date ground layout
  • Realistic night lightning
  • Satellite coverage around the airport
  • Detailed mesh for the airports’ area
Image Source: Orbx

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

