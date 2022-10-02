Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-21, SeaRey Elite, & Stockholm Arlanda Airport Get New Screenshots & Trailer; Shannon Released

Image Source: Iris Simulations

Microsoft Flight Simulator developers keep releasing new assets and add-ons for the popular sim, and today is no exception.

Microsoft Flight Simulator developers keep releasing new assets and add-ons for the popular sim, and today is no exception.

We take a new and extensive look at the Pilatus PC-21 trainer by Iris Simulations, with both new screenshots and a trailer. The aircraft is said to be releasing “soon.”

Image Source: Iris Simulations

Next, we get new screenshots of the Progressive Aerodyne SeaRey Elite amphibious flying boat, courtesy of Aerosoft.

Image Source: Aerosoft

Next, the developer provided a neat gallery of screenshots portraying the jetways of Terminal 5F of Orbx’s rendition of Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) in Sweden

Image Source: Orbx

Last, but certainly not least, MK Studios released the airport that has been for a long time the gateway to America, Shannon Airport (EINN) in Ireland.

It’s currently available on Orbx Direct for $12.78 with the following features.

High-quality rendition of Shannon Airport EINN

Up to date ground layout

Realistic night lightning

Satellite coverage around the airport

Detailed mesh for the airports’ area

Image Source: Orbx

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.