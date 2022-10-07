Microsoft Flight Simulator Harrier Gets New Trailer & Screenshots; Gibraltar Scenery Announced; Hot Air Balloon, P-750 XSTOL, & SeaRey Elite Released

Image Source: DC Designs

Today third-party developers released several relevant Microsoft-Flight Simulator add-ons, and also revealed new assets.

We start with DC Designs, which released a new video of the GR9 Harrier II showing a hovering demonstration and the custom sound pack.

On top of that, Just Flight opened the full product page. While it’s not for sale yet, we get some new details, a livery list, and the pricing, €29.95, alongside a ton of screenshots.

“The Harrier has been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native ‘Model Behaviors’ animations and built to MSFS SDK specifications to minimise issues. The DC Designs Harrier includes a brand-new, custom-coded vertical take-off and landing system built specifically for MSFS without the need for WASM gauges. VTOL in the Harrier respects both realistic aircraft aerodynamics and enviromental factors such as ambient wind, requiring good stick and throttle skills to control. Other features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated ‘slime lights’ for combat operations and custom-coded animations, stores selection page and up-to-date special effects. The Harrier is also fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets.”

COCKPIT

Truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurately modelled ejection seat, controls and detailed texturing

Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations

Custom-coded MFD screens and Head-Up Display to match the real Harrier’s displays

‘Scratched canopy’ glass effects, reflective glass

Crew figure in the virtual cockpit is coded to disappear when you occupy their seat

Full Interactive Checklist to ensure smooth operation of the aircraft

12 LIVERIES INCLUDED

Royal Air Force GR9

1 Squadron

3 Squadron

4 Squadron

800 Squadron Fleet Air Arm

AV-8B

VMA-211

VMA-214

AV-8B Plus

VMA-231 (CAG)

VMA-231 (Line)

VMA-513

VMA-542

Spanish Armada (Navy)

Italian Air Force

Next, Orbx released the recently-revealed Pacific Aerospace P-750 XSTOL.

You can purchase it on Orbx Central for $24.61.

Beautiful 3D model and textures based on real-world aircraft and data

Capable IFR avionics including 2 COM/NAV radios, an EHSI, CDI and GPS

S-TEC 55X autopilot

Custom-coded Electronics International gauges for monitoring engines, fuel and electric systems

Accurate fuel and electric systems derived from real-world documentation including bus tie

Almost all circuit breakers functioning

Passenger and cargo variants with cargo pod and openable animated doors

Skydive variant with unique interior modelling, skydive door, working skydive jump lights and a pilot-operated door handle for high speed descent capability

Solid agricultural variant with unique interior/exterior modelling and an animated hopper door operable by the pilot

Optional TDS GTNXi support

Dimmable interior lighting

Integrated virtual tablet to configure aircraft settings like ground power, display units and avionics suite

13 detailed liveries of real-world operators

Another release comes from Hype Performance Group, and it’s the Hot Air Balloon.

It can be purchased on the developer’s own website for $15.

Highly Detailed 3D Model, Textures and Animations

Professionally modeled with incredible interior and exterior details

17 liveries included, all at 4K resolution and with PBR textures inside and out

Fully animated cockpit and animations for inflation, deflation, stall and collapse

Animated 3D humans including a hot air balloon operator and 2 passengers

Designed and optimized for VR with great FPS performance, working VR Cockpit Zoom and proper visual scaling throughout the model

Avionics & Systems

Steam gauges showing barometric altitude, vertical speed and envelope thermometer

Available AI pilot that can control the hot air balloon based off terrain or altitude

EFB tablet included with maps and additional apps available

Balloonist Maps App: shows GPS speed and track

Little NavMap App: connect to LNM, the free open source flight planner, navigation tool, moving map, airport search and airport information system

Nearby Radio Stations: listen to radio stations local to the area you’re currently flying in

Hot Air Balloon Flight Model

Fully integrated internal hot air balloon flight model and envelope simulation

Power Plant: 2x 12 million BTU burners with realistic visual and sound effects

Immersive Sound Pack

Realistic burner and environmental sounds

Bonus Features

Launch fireworks with realistic visual and audio smoke and explosion effects

Create other nearby AI flown HPG Hot Air Balloons on demand

HPG Hot Air Balloon can be set to follow a MSFS flight plan or current wind conditions

And we’re not yet done with releases just yet.

Aerosoft launched the Progressive Aerodyne SeaRey Elite amphibious flying boat.

Interestingly, it’s available in two versions, Light and Advanced for €10.20 and €18.40 respectively.

This is what you get with the Advanced version:

Realistic replica of the Searey Amphibian LSA including homebuild experimental version

Impressively detailed 3D model, inside and outside

Multiple real world liveries included

Custom realistic sound set

Supporting native MSFS technologies like: Windshield rain effect High-resolution PBR textures Visual icing effects Interactive checklist with auto-completion

Custom EFB/Tablet with various settings: Integrated flight plan data and moving map Real time weight & balance menu Simulated walkaround with interactive & animated check items like wheels, control surfaces, prop rotation and tie-down

Multiple custom-coded instruments: Garmin inReach EIS 4000 GTX320 IC-A200

Custom electrical and fuel pump logic to reflect the real operation of the top-mounted backward-facing engine

In-game checklist including custom camera positions and action item highlighting

Several special features such as: Dynamic registration on liveries Custom yaw string animation Simulated autopilot to hold altitude/heading/gps course Anchor simulation to keep aircraft position in water Camping equipment



And here’s the feature list for the Light version.

Realistic replica of the Searey Amphibian LSA

Impressively detailed 3D model, inside and outside

Multiple real world liveries included

Custom realistic sound set

Supporting native MSFS technologies like Windshield rain effect High-resolution PBR textures Visual icing effects Interactive checklist with auto-complete function

Integrated flightplan route direction indicator (Garmin inReach mini)

Multiple custom-coded instruments: Garmin inReach EIS 4000 GTX320 IC-A200

Custom electrical and fuel pump logic to reflect the real operation of the top-mounted backward-facing engine

Several special features such as: Dynamic registration on liveries Custom yaw string animation Simulated autopilot to hold altitude/heading/gps course Anchor simulation to keep aircraft position in water



Last, but not least, SamScene3D announced its new project that will release in November, it’s “Gibraltar Scenic Life,” designed to integrate and improve the LXGB airport included in the simulator and its surroundings, the city, and more.

You can check out the trailer below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.