Microsoft Flight Simulator Eurofighter Typhoon Gets Release Date; Stockholm Arlanda & Ludao Airports Get New Screenshots; Corrientes Released

Screenshot via CJ Simulations

Today third-party developers had more news to share about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including reveals and a release.

We start with the much-awaited release date of the Eurofighter Typhoon by CJ Simulations and DC Designs. We learn that it’ll launch on Just Flight’s store on Oct. 21, in just two days. It’ll be priced at €29.95.

Next is another look at the assets being made for Orbx’s rendition of Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) in Sweden.

Screenshots via Orbx

More screenshots come from FS Formosa, which will soon release the small but scenic Lüdao Airport (RCGI) in Taiwan.

Screenshots via FS Formosa Project

Lastly, we get a release from Towersoft, and it’s Corrientes International Airport (SARC) in Argentina.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $14.61 plus applicable VAT.

You can see what it looks like below.

Screenshots via: Towersoft

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.