Microsoft Flight Simulator Embraer E170, Boeing 757, & Stockholm Airport Got New Screenshots; Sim Update 11 Beta, Analog King Air, Amphibian Kodiak & More Released

Today both Microsoft and third-party developers had interesting news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator and its add-ons.

We start with Microsoft itself, which released the beta version of the next big sim update (scheduled for November 11 with the 40th anniversary edition).

Below you can check a list of big new features, but there is a lot more in the full patch notes. Do keep in mind that this is a beta, so downloading it can negatively affect your experience, so do it only if you’re interested in helping with testing.

Live traffic has been updated with various quality of life fixes (details below)

New memory fragmentation system has been implemented for DX12 to limit maxed out VRAM 43

New Dpad / keyboard arrows navigation accessibility feature is enabled by default in the menus(alternative to the cursor)

AMD FSR2 graphic option is now available for PC 26

Title now supports new NVIDIA technologies such as DLSS3 (including Frame Generator) and Reflex on supported NVIDIA graphic cards on PC. We also added support for 2 DLSS modes Super Resolution: Auto and DLAA

Improved atmospheric simulation with a big focus on Thermals and general tweaks for the CFD 30

We added a new CFD airflow display visualization in game for aircraft that are CFD-enabled (accessible under assistances and can be mapped to a button/key)

3D thermals visualization can be toggled via the weather panel

New mapping for the Back to Fly feature, including height gain depending on the plane situation and current altitude (below 1000ft, 5000ft and 10 000ft), allowing to quickly adjust your flight in a variety of contexts. Very useful during glider runs if you do not wish to restart the flight after having landed

Next, we hear from Ouroboros, which provided a development update and new renders of its freeware Embraer E170.

“Today we have an update for you on the E170. As some keen eyes out there might have noticed we never modeled the landing gear. We waited using placeholder models made in a single night until the correct resources would arrive. And that they did! Over the span of a few months I started getting the gear as close to the real thing I could. We couldn’t have gotten this level of detail without our @EmbraerCrew present during our development. You can expect many more items with this type of close detail moving forward. We were going to wait until the main gear bay is complete to drop the update but there’s already a lot of progess in these items alone. This is way too overkill for our mission but the models will live on for many years if done correctly.”

To follow the developer’s progress, you can check out its Discord server.

Another update came from Blue Bird Simulations, which revealed new screenshots of its upcoming Boeing 757 and added that the target release window is summer/fall 2023.

We also get new screenshots showing the asphalt work done on Orbx’s rendition of Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) in Sweden.

Moving on to release, Just Flight released its Steam Gauge Overhaul – Analog King Air. As you may know, this massively improves the default King Air.

It’s available for €33.95 at Just Flight’s own store.

SimWorksStudios also released its Kodiak 100 Series III Amphibian.

You can purchase it on the developer’s own store or on Orbx Direct for $14.99 or $17.41 respectively.

Accurate 3D model created from factory CAD data

Amphibian floats and authentic cockpit equipment for their operation

Functioning beta range

Four different interiors: cargo, passenger, mixed, summit (executive)

36 liveries

Custom animations: tail fluttering, working cabin lighting, armrests, air conditioning and much more!

Full G1000 NXi integration

Custom air conditioning system

High quality sounds recorded from the real aircraft

PDF manual included in add-on folder

Burning Blue Design released Little Gransden Airfield (EGMJ) in the United Kingdom.

You can find it on Orbx Direct for $12.24.

Over 70 custom 3D objects each with full Physical Based Rendering (PBR) textures

Accurate runway and taxiway with authentic taxi signage

Highly detailed hangars with modelled interiors

Animated hangar doors which close at night (Parking spots 1, 2 and 5 – open manually with Taxi Lights)

Completely custom windsock

Dynamic visitors change depending on the time of day

Static aircraft include Yakovlev YAK-12 and YAK-52’s and a Global Stars Aerobatic team Extra 330LT

Two classic British cars in honour of the car shows held here; a Rover 2000TC and a Triumph TR6

Full night lighting and dynamic weather compatibility

Enhanced high resolution colour corrected ground textures

GR Sim Creations released Chetumal International Airport (MMCM) in Mexico.

You can find it on Simmarket for $10.68.

Airport terminal and visual references based on pictures available on the internet,

New FS2020 Materials

3d models adjusted for performance

FPS friendly

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.