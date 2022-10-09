Microsoft Flight Simulator – PMDG Discusses Progress on Boeing 737 & 777; Newark Liberty Airport Gets New Screenshots & Chetumal Announced

Image Source: PMDG

Third-party developers had news to share about upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including an aircraft and scenery.

We start with PMDG, which provided a rather sizable package of updates about its products. Here’s a summary.

An update is coming to the entire Boeing 737 line including “fixes, tuning, and improvements” including tweaks to “improve stability of control-related functions such as pitch, yaw, roll, and thrust.” It should come in a few days followed by another “to bring greater stability to the thrust channel when operating under A/T.”

The 737-900 is being prepared for beta testing, with the “best guess” for release in mid-November.

The process to release the 737 line on the official marketplace will start “soonish” but PMDG is going at it slowly to make sure the product is mature.

As Asobo and Microsoft are still working on compatibility for C++/WASM projects on the Xbox, PMDG is waiting for that process to be sorted before releasing (actually re-releasing) the DC-6 on the console. After that is done, it’ll work in concert with Microsoft to ensure that the 737s are also compatible.

Last but not least, a juicy bit regarding the 777.

“This project is humming right along- in fact it made greater progress than expected while I was away on vacation. I suggested to the team that this was a good indication that perhaps I should remain on vacation, but there was not a general sense of agreement in this regard. The flight deck model for this project is absolutely spectacular and since we used a “well loved” flight deck as the basis for our build, it has more of the wear and maintenance abuse you’d expect to find in an in-service airplane. For those who have not seen me point this out: We used a brand new (not-yet-in-service) 737 for the 737 for MSFS, we used an average age 777 and we have a beat-to-death workhorse 747 serving as the basis for that product. It will give you a good breadth of age- and before anyone asks, no we really don’t plan to let you choose the age of the cockpit. It is a HUGE amount of work for the 3D and texture models to match, since the techniques we use build many of the imperfections right down to the model level… but wait until you see it- it is spectacular!”

You can read the full post here if you want the whole thing.

Drzewiecki Design showcased more progress screenshots on the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

GR Sim Creations announced Chetumal International Airport (MMCM) in Mexico.

This is a smaller airport with a handful of domestic airline connections to Mexico City and international ones to Central American countries.

Image Source: GR Sim Creations

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.