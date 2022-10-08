Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Antonov An-26 Announced; Spaceport America & Girona Costa Brava Airport Get Release Dates & Screenshots

Image Source: UK2000 Scenery
Today third-party developers had news to share about upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including an aircraft and scenery.
Cockspur announced that the previously revealed Hawker 800XP will be delayed in favor of work on an Antonov An-26 made in collaboration with another independent developer.

50% of the profit for the Antonov will be going to charities working in Ukraine.

We then hear from UK2000 Scenery, which announced a release date and revealed new screenshots of Spaceport America (9NM9) in New Mexico, the “world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport.”

It’ll be released on October 14.

RDPresets also provided a release date and screenshots of its Girona-Costa Brava Airport (LEGE) in Spain.

It’s coming very soon, on October 11.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

