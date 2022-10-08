Microsoft Flight Simulator Antonov An-26 Announced; Spaceport America & Girona Costa Brava Airport Get Release Dates & Screenshots

Image Source: UK2000 Scenery

Today third-party developers had news to share about upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including an aircraft and scenery.

Cockspur announced that the previously revealed Hawker 800XP will be delayed in favor of work on an Antonov An-26 made in collaboration with another independent developer.

50% of the profit for the Antonov will be going to charities working in Ukraine.

We then hear from UK2000 Scenery, which announced a release date and revealed new screenshots of Spaceport America (9NM9) in New Mexico, the “world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport.”

It’ll be released on October 14.

Image Source: UK2000 Scenery

RDPresets also provided a release date and screenshots of its Girona-Costa Brava Airport (LEGE) in Spain.

It’s coming very soon, on October 11.

Image Source: RDPresets

