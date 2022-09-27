Microsoft Flight Simulator Tiger Moth & Grenoble Airport Released; Girona-Costa Brava Gets New Screenshots & Lynchburg Announced

Image Source: Ant's Airplanes

Third-party developers shared some interesting news about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, incliuding a new aircraft.

Ant’s Airplanes released one of the most iconic aircraft of the roaring thirties, the de Havilland DH.82 Tiger Moth.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $15.02 plus applicable VAT..

Highly detailed model. Fully modelled aircraft including the engine and pilot and copilot models.

Includes 10 different repaints

Full manual engine start procedure including engine priming and propeller pull.

Autostart is supported for those who would like a quick engine start.

Select Easy or Hard engine realism. In Hard mode oil consumption can lead to engine failure, sparkplug fouling is simulated and the engine must be properly primed to start.

High FPS propeller animation. Custom code provides the smoothest possible propeller animation including accurate propeller stopping animations.

Oil consumption. Old aircraft consume lots of oil and the Tiger Moth is no exception. Set oil levels in the fuel and payload screen. In Hard engine realism mode low oil levels will lead to eventual engine failure.

Sparkplug fouling in Hard engine realism mode. If the engine is below 900 rpm carbon deposits will build up and affect engine performance. – Persistent fuel and oil levels. Automatically saves the fuel and oil levels at the end of each flight and reloads them on the next flight (can be turned off).

GPS available. The default Aera GPS is available as a popup which can be placed into various positions within the cockpit depending on the user’s needs.

Tablet available. A popup tablet provides access to user preferences as well as a simple autopilot and radios if required. A page for the manual engine start procedure makes it easy to see the state of the aircraft.

User preferences. Various user preferences are automatically saved at the end of each flight. User preferences can be set either by clicking on items in the cockpit or by using the Tablet popup.

Set the appearance of such things as the air intake type, pitot tube style, venturi location, show/hide the windy airspeed gauge etc.

Select either tail skid or tail wheel.

Customizable instruments. Select from 3 different types of airspeed gauge, 2 styles of altimeter and adjust the rotation angle of the engine RPM gauge.

-Removable engine cowlings and prop. On the ground the engine cowlings and propeller may be removed for inspection/maintenance/screenshots.

Windscreen transparency. Switch between clean and dirty windscreens directly in game.

A second release comes from Ironsim, and it’s Alpes–Isère Airport (LFLS) serving the French city of Grenoble.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $12.88 plus applicable VAT.

Custom Airport Buildings

4K Textures with PBR

Realistic Ground Polygon

ATC Interior Modelled

Animated Characters inside ATC

Airport parking with animated cars

Custom Vegetation

Ramp Clutter and airport detail

Image Source: Ironsim

Pilot’s announced another smaller mostly general aviation-focused airport in the United States, Lynchburg Regional Airport (KLYH) in Virginia.

This has already been submitted to Microsoft for a release on the official marketplace, so it shouldn’t be too far off.

Image Source: PILOT’S GesmbH

Lastly, RDPresets revealed new screenshots of its next project, Girona-Costa Brava Airport (LEGE) in Spain.

Image Source: RDPresets

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.