Microsoft Flight Simulator Sim Update 10 Released; Hawker 800XP & Oslo Gardermoen Airport Announced; Airbus A319 IAE Gets New Video

Today both Microsoft and third-party developers had relevant news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator and upcoming add-ons.

We start with the much-anticipated release of Sim Update 10, which has been in testing for quite some time.

The update is currently available to download both on PC and Xbox, and it brings a ton of new features including Nvidia DLSS support and much more. You can read the full patch notes here.

Next, we get an announcement from Aerosoft, which revealed the upcoming Oslo Gardermoen Airport (ENGM) serving the capital of Norway.

This is the new airport by star developer Jo Erlend, who recently impressed with his Brussels Airport.

As you can see from the screenshots below, this is another very promising add-on.

Cockspur officially announced and showcased some screenshots of the previously-teased Hawker 800XP business jet.

Last, but not least, LatinVFR provided a new video of the Airbus A319. following yesterday’s video focusing on the version with CFM engines, today we move on to the version with IAE engines,

