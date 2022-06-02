Microsoft Flight Simulator Anchorage Airport, Savoia-Marchetti S.55, & L-4 Grasshopper Released; Hawker 800XP & Melbourne Teased

Connect with us

Microsoft and third-party developers released new add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, while a couple more have been teased.
Perhaps the most exciting release comes from Aerosoft and its partner developer Sim Wings, that surprise-launched Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport (PANC) in the United States.

You can purchase it at Aerosoft’s own store for €23.53 including VAT. It even comes with the nearby LakeB Hood floatplane base.

  • Includes a highly accurate recreation of Anchorage Airport (ANC, PANC)
  • Highly detailed models with high resolution textures
  • Custom jetways with correct number variations for each terminal pier
  • A lot of ground clutter and service equipment at aircraft stands and parkings
  • Up to date runway, taxiway, apron and stands layout
  • Custom and accurate taxiway signage
  • Custom aerial image covering the airport boundary and surrounding area including Lake Hood
  • Accurate terrain elevation and runway profiles
  • Realistic night time dynamic lighting
  • Terminal interior for national and international terminal
  • Includes scenery of Lake Hood float plane base
Microsoft itself released the latest aircraft of the Local Legends series, the Italian-built Savoia-Marchetti S.55.

It’s available exclusively on the official marketplace for a very affordable $14.99.

We also get a release from Flight Replicas, and it’s the L-4 Grasshopper.

You can find it at the developer’s own store for $15.99.

Then we move on to a couple of teases. Orbx posted a single image of what definitely appears a new city pack portraying Melbourne.

We also get a tease from Cockspur, which showcased the overhead panel of a new project in development. While the aircraft wasn’t officially named, the panel definitely belongs to a Hawker 800XP (thanks tiMOTHY and dont eat my sandwich for the help identifying this one).

We also just published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

