Microsoft Flight Simulator Anchorage Airport, Savoia-Marchetti S.55, & L-4 Grasshopper Released; Hawker 800XP & Melbourne Teased

Microsoft and third-party developers released new add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, while a couple more have been teased.

Microsoft and third-party developers released new add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, while a couple more have been teased.

Perhaps the most exciting release comes from Aerosoft and its partner developer Sim Wings, that surprise-launched Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport (PANC) in the United States.

You can purchase it at Aerosoft’s own store for €23.53 including VAT. It even comes with the nearby LakeB Hood floatplane base.

Includes a highly accurate recreation of Anchorage Airport (ANC, PANC)

Highly detailed models with high resolution textures

Custom jetways with correct number variations for each terminal pier

A lot of ground clutter and service equipment at aircraft stands and parkings

Up to date runway, taxiway, apron and stands layout

Custom and accurate taxiway signage

Custom aerial image covering the airport boundary and surrounding area including Lake Hood

Accurate terrain elevation and runway profiles

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

Terminal interior for national and international terminal

Includes scenery of Lake Hood float plane base

Microsoft itself released the latest aircraft of the Local Legends series, the Italian-built Savoia-Marchetti S.55.

It’s available exclusively on the official marketplace for a very affordable $14.99.

We also get a release from Flight Replicas, and it’s the L-4 Grasshopper.

You can find it at the developer’s own store for $15.99.

Then we move on to a couple of teases. Orbx posted a single image of what definitely appears a new city pack portraying Melbourne.

We also get a tease from Cockspur, which showcased the overhead panel of a new project in development. While the aircraft wasn’t officially named, the panel definitely belongs to a Hawker 800XP (thanks tiMOTHY and dont eat my sandwich for the help identifying this one).

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Fenix’s Airbus A320, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also just published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.