Microsoft Flight Simulator Fenix Airbus A320 Gets New Videos Aplenty; L-4H Grasshopper Gets New Screenshots & Gran Canaria Airport Released

Today new reveals were made about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including aircraft and scenery.

Beta testers for the Airbus A320 by Fenix Simulations have been allowed to start showcasing the aircraft.

Below you can check out videos courtesy of 320 Sim Pilot and Easyjetsimpilot. You can also find livestreams on Twitch by TheFlyingFabio and Chewwy94.

The aircraft does not have a release date just yet, but we already know that it’ll be priced at £49.99.

We also get to see the classic L-4H Grasshopper by Flight Replicas. While it’s basically complete, the developer would like to experiment more before releasing it.

Aerosoft and Sim-Wings also announced Gran Canaria Airport (GCLP). As a relevant tourist destination, it’s another interesting addition for the simulator’s scenery.

We already know that it will be priced at €20.45 and should be coming soon.

Update: the airport has been released and it’s currently available at Aerosoft’s own store.

Below you can read about what you can expect and watch a trailer.

Highly detailed Gran Canaria Airport scenery

Terraforming to blend airport into default elevation model

Runway with real elevation profile (sloped) and on a lower level then the Apron of the airport

Custom aerial photo for the airport, elaborate retouching and color-correction for a true display

Intensive use of PBR Materials to build realistic surface for all Buildings and Objects

Detailed ground markings based on recent charts of parking stands

Extremely detailed Gran Canaria airport buildings with interior designs at apron side and infrastructure buildings

Detailed animated jetway models with Lighteffects while moving

Functional windsocks

Many static apron vehicles

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

Real working VDGS Docking Systems with Aerosoft VDGS Modules

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.