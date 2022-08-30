Microsoft Flight Simulator KC-10 Extender & Saga Airport Get New Screenshots; Bendigo Airport Released

Image Source: Aero Dynamics

Third-party developers revealed new assets about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator and released a new airport.

Aero Dynamics provided new screenshots of its McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender, which will also come with the civilian DC-10-30 in both passenger and freight versions.

If you’d like to follow the project’s progress, you can check out the developer’s Discord server.

SNJ Sim revealed new screenshots of Saga Airport (RJFS) in Japan.

According to the developer, the airport is almost finished.

Last, but not least, Impulse Simulations released Bendigo Airport (YBDG) in Australia.

It’s available on the developer’s own store for $21.95.

Full PBR Texturing

20cm Aerial Coverage provided by Metromap (Aerometrex)

100+ Custom Assets

Detailed Taxiway & Ground markings

15,000+ Hand Placed Objects

Accurate Terminal Model & Interior

Realistic Night Lighting

Interactive Hangars (HEMS & Bendigo Aviation Services) will open and close based on user distance.

Corrected Vegetation for airport and surroundings.

Custom POI’s Bendigo Base Hospital (Including Helipad) Central Deborah Gold Mine Sacred Heart Cathedral (Includes Correct Night Lighting The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion

Custom Height Data 5 Meter

Custom Fuel Points

Custom Airport Services

Runway Guard Lights

Custom Animations

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.