Microsoft Flight Simulator KC-10 Extender & Saga Airport Get New Screenshots; Bendigo Airport Released

Microsoft Flight Simulator KC10
Image Source: Aero Dynamics
Third-party developers revealed new assets about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator and released a new airport.
Aero Dynamics provided new screenshots of its McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender, which will also come with the civilian DC-10-30 in both passenger and freight versions.

If you’d like to follow the project’s progress, you can check out the developer’s Discord server.

Image Source: Aero Dynamics

SNJ Sim revealed new screenshots of Saga Airport (RJFS) in Japan.

According to the developer, the airport is almost finished.

Image Source: SNJ Sim

Last, but not least, Impulse Simulations released Bendigo Airport (YBDG) in Australia.

It’s available on the developer’s own store for $21.95.

  • Full PBR Texturing
  • 20cm Aerial Coverage provided by Metromap (Aerometrex)
  • 100+ Custom Assets
  • Detailed Taxiway & Ground markings
  • 15,000+ Hand Placed Objects
  • Accurate Terminal Model & Interior
  • Realistic Night Lighting
  • Interactive Hangars (HEMS & Bendigo Aviation Services) will open and close based on user distance.
  • Corrected Vegetation for airport and surroundings.
  • Custom POI’s
    • Bendigo Base Hospital (Including Helipad)
    • Central Deborah Gold Mine
    • Sacred Heart Cathedral (Includes Correct Night Lighting
    • The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion
  • Custom Height Data 5 Meter
  • Custom Fuel Points
  • Custom Airport Services
  • Runway Guard Lights
  • Custom Animations
Image Source: Impulse Simulations

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

