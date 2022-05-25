Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun: Maverick DLC, Frankfurt, Radin Inten II, & Denham Airports Released; Lanai Announced

Microsoft and third-party developers released new content for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including the Top Gun: Maverick DLC.

Today both Microsoft and third-party developers had quite a few releases to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including the much-anticipated Top Gun: Maverick DLC.

The movie-themed expansion is completely free and it includes the following.

A “Top Gun: Maverick Edition” livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet.

Three training missions for the Super Hornet that will allow you to master radical flight maneuvers including unrestricted take-offs, split S maneuvers, and low altitude, high-speed maneuvering through complex terrain.

Five high-speed, low-level challenges that require utmost skill to navigate just above mountains and traverse through canyons.

A carrier deck landing challenge, one of the most demanding operations in the world of military aviation.

A never-before-unveiled hypersonic aircraft that can attain speeds of Mach 10 and altitudes greater than 150,000 feet above sea level.

A mission to roar into the stratosphere.

Remember that you need to manually download it from the in-game official marketplace.

The good folks at Northern Sky Studio revealed that they’re working on Lanai Airport (PHNY) in Hawaii, United States. It will release in June.

Next, we have three payware airport releases. The first is Radin Inten II International Airport (WILL) serving Bandar Lampung in Indonesia, created by Suroboyo Simulation.

It’s currently available on Simmarket for $10.34 plus applicable VAT.

Next, we get the launch of Denham Aerodrome (EGLD) in the UK by Burning Blue Design.

It’s currently available on Orbx Central for $16.94.

Over 80 custom 3D objects have been created exclusively for Denham Aerodrome, each with full Physical Based Rendering (PBR) textures.

Thousands of carefully placed stock assets.

Enhanced high resolution colour corrected ground textures.

Highly detailed control tower and café interiors.

Working analogue weather instrument in control room.

Custom windsock.

Dynamic objects and visitors change depending on the time of day.

Full night lighting with runway lights and working APAPI

Correct AI pattern procedures and accurate taxiway and runway placement.

Lastly, FeelThere released its Frankfurt Airport (EDDF) in Germany.

It’s available on Simmarket for $12.76 plus applicable VAT.

Below you can find a gallery and a few bullet points, but it’s worth mentioning that they include “custom animated jetways,” but those we see in the images definitely look like they’re the default models.

Modeled buildings with high resolution PBR textures

Custom animated jetways

Airport follows real world terrain slope

Enhanced airport lighting

Custom taxi signs with emissive lighting

