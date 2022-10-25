Microsoft Flight Simulator PC-21 Awaiting Review from Pilatus; Unalaska & Tokushima Airports Get New Screenshots; Scandinavian Mountains Released

Today third-party developers shared news and a release of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including both aircraft and airports.

Today third-party developers shared news and a release of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including both aircraft and airports.

We learn that Iris Simulations has sent its PC-21 to Pilatus for final review, once the manufacturer give the green light, a release date will be announced, depending on whether changes are required.

Screenshot via Iris Simulations

Next, Orbx provided new screenshots of Unalaska Airport (PADU) in the Alaskan Aleutian Islands, which was announced yesterday.

Screenshots via Orbx

More screenshots come from Gate15Scenery showcasing Tokushima Awaodori Airport (RJOS) in Japan

Development is said to be “In the final stage.”

Screenshots via Gate15Scenery

last, but not least, Skyline Simulations released Scandinavian Mountains Airport (ESKS) in Sweden.

It can be purchased on the developer’s own store for €19.80.

Designed with the latest airport updates

UHD Realistic Custom Textures

Detailed HD Ground with PBR and decals

Super Detailed 3D modeling

PBR Materials on every building

Custom 3D vegetation

Amazing and detailed night textures

FSEco-subsystem

Luggage Animation

Airport Life. Animated 3D people and Flags

Ground Traffic

Screenshots via Skyline Simulations

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.