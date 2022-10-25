Microsoft Flight Simulator PC-21 Awaiting Review from Pilatus; Unalaska & Tokushima Airports Get New Screenshots; Scandinavian Mountains Released

Connect with us

Today third-party developers shared news and a release of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including both aircraft and airports.

Published on

We learn that Iris Simulations has sent its PC-21 to Pilatus for final review, once the manufacturer give the green light, a release date will be announced, depending on whether changes are required.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus
Screenshot via Iris Simulations

Next, Orbx provided new screenshots of Unalaska Airport (PADU) in the Alaskan Aleutian Islands, which was announced yesterday.

Screenshots via Orbx

More screenshots come from Gate15Scenery showcasing Tokushima Awaodori Airport (RJOS) in Japan

Development is said to be “In the final stage.”

Screenshots via Gate15Scenery

last, but not least, Skyline Simulations released Scandinavian Mountains Airport (ESKS) in Sweden.

It can be purchased on the developer’s own store for €19.80.

  • Designed with the latest airport updates
  • UHD Realistic Custom Textures
  • Detailed HD Ground with PBR and decals
  • Super Detailed 3D modeling
  • PBR Materials on every building
  • Custom 3D vegetation
  • Amazing and detailed night textures
  • FSEco-subsystem
  • Luggage Animation
  • Airport Life. Animated 3D people and Flags
  • Ground Traffic
Screenshots via Skyline Simulations

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

