Microsoft Flight Simulator Unalaska Airport Announced; Corn Island Airport Released; Canberra Gets New Screenshots

Today third-party developers shared news and a release for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, focusing on airports.

We start with Orbx, which announced Unalaska Airport (PADU) on the Alaskan Aleutian Islands.

The airport is developed by Matteo Venanziani and it’s an extremely scenic destination.

Full Unalaska airport in high detail and beautiful texture work

Complete reproduction of the entire city and harbours with custom buildings

High quality photoreal

Custom groundpoly and taxisigns

Optional statics

Next is a release from Teikof Studio, Corn island Airport (MNCI) serving Great Corn Island in Nicaragua.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $6.80 plus applicable VAT.

Terraforming

PBR Textures

Top of the line modeling, with amazing details

Highly detailed Runway and platform markings

Great FPS performance

Modeling of surrounding island structures to give life to the scenery

Last, but not least, Impulse Simulations shared new screenshots of Canberra International Airport (YSCB) serving the much-neglected capital of Australia.

