Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Unalaska Airport Announced; Corn Island Airport Released; Canberra Gets New Screenshots

Microsoft Flight Simulator Unalaska
Screenshot via Orbx
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Unalaska Airport Announced; Corn Island Airport Released; Canberra Gets New Screenshots

Today third-party developers shared news and a release for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, focusing on airports.
Published on

Today third-party developers shared news and a release for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, focusing on airports.

We start with Orbx, which announced Unalaska Airport (PADU) on the Alaskan Aleutian Islands.

The airport is developed by Matteo Venanziani and it’s an extremely scenic destination.

  • Full Unalaska airport in high detail and beautiful texture work
  • Complete reproduction of the entire city and harbours with custom buildings
  • High quality photoreal
  • Custom groundpoly and taxisigns
  • Optional statics 
Screenshots via Orbx

Next is a release from Teikof Studio, Corn island Airport (MNCI) serving Great Corn Island in Nicaragua.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $6.80 plus applicable VAT.

  • Terraforming
  • PBR Textures
  • Top of the line modeling, with amazing details
  • Highly detailed Runway and platform markings
  • Great FPS performance
  • Modeling of surrounding island structures to give life to the scenery

Last, but not least, Impulse Simulations shared new screenshots of Canberra International Airport (YSCB) serving the much-neglected capital of Australia.

Screenshots via Impulse Simulations

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin OtterAuckland International AirportSkiathos AirportAthens International AirportBergamo Orio al Serio AirportAmami AirportBristol AirportMarrakech Menara AirportGreat Britain CentralTehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo AirportShanghai Pudong AirportKraków AirportFukuoka City & AirportFort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & AirportManila AirportSantiago Airport, the Frankfurt City PackKey West Airportthe Okavango DeltaBali AirportLondon Oxford AirportBerlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow IIIKristiansand Airport, Macau City & AirportBonaire Flamingo AirportMilano Linate Airport, the Singapore City PackTokyo Narita AirportYao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City PackGreater Moncton AirportTweed New Haven AirportSantorini AirportSydney AirportHelsinki-Vantaa AirportReggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta AirportMunich Airport, Paris Orly AirportNewcastle International AirportSankt Johann AirfieldDublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top