Microsoft Flight Simulator Calgary Announced; Boeing 757, East Midlands, Syracuse Hancock, Karlsruhe Baden-Baden & Scandinavian Mountains Airport Get Videos & Screenshots

Today, third-party developers for Microsoft Flight Simulator has plenty of news to share about airports and aircraft.
We start with an announcement from FSimStudios, which is working on Calgary (CYYC) in Canada.

Below you can see a look at Calgary Tower, which appears to be included.

Image Source: FSimStudios

Next is Pyreegue, which revealed renders of one of the big warehouses around East Midlands Airport (EGNX) in the UK.

Image Source: Pyreegue

We then move on to Syracuse Hancock International Airport (KSYR) in the United States, courtesy of Verticalsim.

The airport is close to completion and the developer promises that it’ll be the most detailed airport they have completed to date.

Image Source: Verticalsim

Skyline Simulations revealed the first screenshots of Scandinavian Mountains Airport (ESKS) in Sweden.

Image Source: Skyline Simulations

Aerosoft revealed a new trailer of Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport (EDSB) in Germany.

Last, but not least, we get a video from Blue Bird Simulations, showcasing the animations of the wings and engine of the Boeing 757.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

