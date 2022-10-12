Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets 2 Girona Costa Brava Airports; Fokker F100 & Asturias Get New Screenshots; Scandinavian Mountains Airport Announced

Today, third-party developers for Microsoft Flight Simulator has plenty of news to share, including the release of the same airport… twice.

Today, third-party developers for Microsoft Flight Simulator has plenty of news to share, including the release of the same airport… twice.

Let’s start with Just Flight, which released multiple images of the external model and liveries of the Fokker F100.

“The exterior and interior models and textures are complete, and we are now busy working through the numerous liveries that will be included, from Air France and American Airlines, to QantasLink and British Airways. We’ll soon be starting work on the shorter Fokker F70 and full virtual cabin, but in the meantime here are just a handful of the stunning Fokker F100 liveries, with some new cockpit screenshots coming soon.”

Image source: Just Flight

Orbx released numerous screenshots of its upcoming Asturias Airport (LEAS) in Spain.

Image Source: Orbx

And now we get to the fun part. Two different renditions of Girona-Costa Brava Airport (LEGE) in Spain have been released on the same day.

The first is from MK Studios and can be purchased on Orbx Direct for $12.49.

High-fidelity 3D modelling.

Full PBR texturing.

Detailed, true-to-life apron and surrounding areas.

Current ground layout.

Vibrant, hand corrected orthoimagery.

Realistic night lighting.

Custom DEM mesh.

Optimized as per Microsoft’s standards for Xbox and PC.

Image Source: MK Studios

The second rendition, which we saw over the past few days, comes from RDPresets.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $15.51plus applicable VAT and you can see a trailer below.

Last, but not least, Skyline Simulations announced the recently-opened Scandinavian Mountains Airport (ESKS) in Sweden.

This is definitely an interesting airport, due to its growing popularity as a seasonal destination for various airlines that bring tourists to local ski resorts.

Image Source: Skyline Simulations

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.