Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus H145 Offshore & Cargo Variants & O.R. Tambo Airport Released; Tampa Airport Gets New Screenshots

Today third-party developers had a few releases and reveals in store about upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator airport add-ons.

Today third-party developers had a few releases and reveals in store about upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator airport add-ons.

Hype Performance Group released version 1.0 of their Airbus H145, alongside an update to the helicopter’s Action Pack, which included the Offshore and Cargo variants.

Base Pack:

Hype Radio is now available

Bugfixes

Action Pack:

Launch Offshore and Cargo variants!

Hoisting to moving targets

4 New liveries

Realistic worldwide operators

Included missions, functional cargo hook, audio guidance, sinking boats and much more!

You can find the Base Pack here and the Action pack here.

Screenshot Via Hype performance Group

Gaffer Simulations finally released O.R. Tambo International Airport (FAOR) serving the area of Johannesburg in South Africa, which has been in the works for a long time.

It’s currently available on SimMarket for $17.49 plus applicable VAT.

Hand-made ground polygons

Accurately modeled interior and exterior

Highly detailed models of all airport buildings, objects

Main airport terminal interior with lighting and custom objects

Custom-built jetways with PBR texturing and animations

Level of Detail (LOD) optimization

Screenshots via Gaffer Simulations

We also get new screenshots and a development update from Verticalsim about Tampa International (KTPA) in the United States.

SYR’s level of detail took a lot of time and unfortunately not much has gotten done since the last update. Leaving the airport at around roughly 18% done. A lot of assets have been completely redone, remodeled, detail got added, etc. As much as I would like to get it into your hands, I’m not going to provide people with a ported X-Plane version. That would not be fair to you guys. This airport has a lot of hype to live up to, and cutting corners would destroy that. Regardless, lets get on with what’s been done as of late! UAL (United) MRO Maintenance Hangar & Run-up Engine Test Area New UAL (United) MRO maintenance hangar has been completed and brought into the sim with parallax glass and a faux interior. The engine run-up area has been completely retextured with working obstruction lights. Economy Garage and Rental Car Center Utility Plant/Air Conditioner Has been completely retextured from the ground up. It will have working fans. Catering/Menzies/Airline Cargo Have been completed and brought in. Airport Exit Toll Has had more detail added, and had a complete retexture overhaul. Sheltair FBO Sheltair is getting it’s models practically redone with way more detail, and will be textured soon. Parallax glass will be added to created a fake interior. Finally, to finish it off. The 3 other Sheltair hangars have been added in. I’m working on slowly knocking out all the Southern parts of the airport.

Screenshots via Verticalsim

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.