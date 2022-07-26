Microsoft Flight Simulator Easter Island Mataveri Airport Gets New Trailer; Tampa & Prague Get New Screenshots

Image Source: SoFly

Today third-party developers had a few reveals in store for about upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator airport add-ons.

We start with a new trailer of Mataveri International Airport (SCIP) on Easter Island by WTFlightSim and SoFly, providing a good look at what we can expect from the scenery when it launches on July 29.

Next, we take a look at more screenshots of Václav Havel Airport Prague (LKPR) in the Czech Republic.

This time, we get to see the terminal and the bus station. As usual, the screenshots were shared on the developer’s official Discord server.

Image Source: Tailstrike Designs

Last, but not least, Verticalsim provided a development update a new screenshots of Tampa International (KTPA) in the United States.

This time around, it’s mostly about the landmarks surrounding the airport.

STADIUMS All 3 major stadiums in the area have been completed so you will see these flying around.

-Tropicana Field

-Amalie Arena

-Raymond James Stadium DOWNTOWN TPA Downtown Tampa has been completed, and features iconic skyline buildings. This will be included in the airport scenery as a bundle free of charge. Most of the buildings on Rockypoint will be included as well. ASR RADAR TPAs ASR radar has been imported and its animation is working great. This will be a great little detail to see when landing on 19L. INTERNATIONAL PLAZA Finally, I’d like to close out this post with something most of the “locals” should recognize. International Plaza has been completed, with its many buildings. This iconic plaza is one known to many, and is seen on approaches from the South side.

Image Source: Verticalsim

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.