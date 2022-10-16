Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus H145 Offshore & Cargo Variants Coming Tomorrow; Syracuse Hancock & Gazipasa-Alanya Airports Released

Image Source: Hype Performance Group

Third-party developers had news in store about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, with two airports releasing today.

Third-party developers had news in store about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, with two airports releasing today.

Hype Performance Group will release tomorrow (October 16) the Offshore and Cargo Variants for the Airbus H145 helicopter’s Action Pack.

The offshore version will come with new transport missions, while the cargo versions will have multiple options for items to sling load.

Image Source: Hype Performance Group

Verticalsim released Syracuse Hancock International Airport (KSYR) in the United States.

You can find it at the developer’s own store and on SimMarket for $17.99 plus applicable VAT.

Full 1:1 interior on landside, airsides, rotunda overlook, & control tower

3D animated people (terminal & control tower)

2022 accurate layout

Custom taxi signage

Several animations: ASR & cargo radar, Wig-

Wags/Runway Guard Lights, AC fans, ATC controllers

Usage of parallax materials on non-essential buildings for performance

Taxi/ATC routing/network for AI & Airline codes for gates

Every building created on airport grounds in HD

Static MQ-9 Reaper w/174th Attack Wing Livery

Image Source: Verticalsim

ST Simulations released Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport (LTFG) in Turkey.

It’s available on Simmarket for $11.81 plus applicable VAT.

Gazipasa-Alanya Airport Terminal Model

Custom ATC Tower

It includes intensive terraforming work.

Accurate runway and apron slope

Many Airport Buildings

Highly Detailed Textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), Reflective and Realistic Textures

Realistic and Highly Detailed Representation of the Airport

Realistic Runway and Taxiway Markings

A lot of custom objects, models and details for the environment

Image Source: ST Simulations

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.