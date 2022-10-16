Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus H145 Offshore & Cargo Variants Coming Tomorrow; Syracuse Hancock & Gazipasa-Alanya Airports Released

Third-party developers had news in store about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, with two airports releasing today.
Hype Performance Group will release tomorrow (October 16) the Offshore and Cargo Variants for the Airbus H145 helicopter’s Action Pack.

The offshore version will come with new transport missions, while the cargo versions will have multiple options for items to sling load.

Verticalsim released Syracuse Hancock International Airport (KSYR) in the United States.

You can find it at the developer’s own store and on SimMarket for $17.99 plus applicable VAT.

  • Full 1:1 interior on landside, airsides, rotunda overlook, & control tower
  • 3D animated people (terminal & control tower)
  • 2022 accurate layout
  • Custom taxi signage
  • Several animations: ASR & cargo radar, Wig-
  • Wags/Runway Guard Lights, AC fans, ATC controllers
  • Usage of parallax materials on non-essential buildings for performance
  • Taxi/ATC routing/network for AI & Airline codes for gates
  • Every building created on airport grounds in HD
  • Static MQ-9 Reaper w/174th Attack Wing Livery
ST Simulations released Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport (LTFG) in Turkey.

It’s available on Simmarket for $11.81 plus applicable VAT.

  • Gazipasa-Alanya Airport Terminal Model
  • Custom ATC Tower
  • It includes intensive terraforming work.
  • Accurate runway and apron slope
  • Many Airport Buildings
  • Highly Detailed Textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), Reflective and Realistic Textures
  • Realistic and Highly Detailed Representation of the Airport
  • Realistic Runway and Taxiway Markings
  • A lot of custom objects, models and details for the environment
