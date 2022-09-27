The King of Fighters XV Turns into Quasi-Samurai Shodown with New Crossover DLC; Release Date Announced

Today SNK announced the release date of the next DLC for its popular fighting game The King of Fighters XV.

The “Team Samurai” DLC will release on October 4 on all platforms. It does pretty much what it says on the tin, bringing a team of three fighters to The King of Fighter XV.

Those are Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger, which was introduced for the first time in the newest Samurai Shodown game.

The announcement came with a trailer and gallery of screenshots, that you can watch below.

Team Pass 3 has already been confirmed, albeit we know of only two characters, Shingo Yabuki and Kim Kaphwan. It’s coming in 2023.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

If you’re interested in hearing more about the future of SNK, a new Fatal Fury/Garou game has been announced, and we recently heard more details from producer Tasuyuki Oda.