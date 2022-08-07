New Fatal Fury Game Announced; The King of Fighters XV Reveals Team Samurai & More

Image source: SNK

During the King of Fighters XV tournament at EVO 2022, SNK announced the fourth team coming within Team Pass 2 and a new Fatal Fury game.

The new team was announced by chief producer Yasuyuki Oda and it’s Team Samurai, bringing forth three characters from Samurai Shodown.

The team includes Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger.

We already know that a Team Pass 3 is coming alongside cross-platform gameplay and we get to learn that it’ll include Shingo Yabuki and Kim Kaphwan and it’ll come in 2023.

Yet, the biggest news from SNK comes about a new game. A new Fatal Fury/Garou game has been announced without details for the moment. For now, we only have one piece of artwork, which you can see below alongside the trailer of the new team for KOF XV

If you’re unfamiliar with Fatal Fury, also known as Garou Densetsu, it’s one of SNK’s most beloved fighting game series from the Neo Geo era. It debuted all the way back in 1991. While its characters have kept active in The King of Fighters, the Fatal Fury series itself has been dormant since 1999.

Incidentally, the King of Fighters XV tournament has been won by ZJZ, who defeated E.T. in an all-Taiwan grand final. Both players were using Team Khronen

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.