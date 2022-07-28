The King of Fighters XV Team Awakened Orochi DLC Reveals Gameplay Trailer & Extra Costumes

Today SNK revealed a new trailer about the next DLC team that will be added to its popular fighting game The King of Fighters XV.

Today SNK revealed a new trailer about the next DLC team that will be added to its popular fighting game The King of Fighters XV.

It’s Team Awakened Orochi that was revealed a few weeks ago and will be released in August (with no specific release date announced for now).

It includes Orochi Yashiro, Orochi Shermie, and Orochi Chris and it’s the first team of the second team pass. Another team still has to be revealed and will bring the total of playable characters to 52 by the end of 2022.

Today we also learn that each character will come with an extra costume reproducing their usual outfits in the color scheme of Team Awakened Orochi.

You can check out the trailer below, alongside a gallery of screenshots that shows the extra costumes among other things.

Image source: SNK

If you want to see more of The King of Fighters XV, you can check out the first trailer, the first gallery of screenshots, and the trailers that revealed Shun’ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori Yagami, Yashiro Nanakase, Joe Higashi, Kyo Kusanagi, Chizuru Kagura, Andy Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Terry Bogard, King, Mai Shiranui, Shermie, Chris, the duo Ryo Sakazaki and Robert Garcia, Leona Heidern, Ralf Jones and Clark Still, Blue Mary, Luong, Vanessa, Ramón, King of Dinosaurs, Athena Asamiya, Antonov, Ash Crimson, Kukri, Isla, K’, Heidern, Dolores, Whip, Angel, Krohnen, Maxima, Kula Diamond, Elisabeth Blanctorche, the first DLC characters, and the second batch.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.