The King of Fighters XV Getting Cross Platform & New DLC Season; Samurai Shodown Getting Rollback Netcode

Today SNK’s own Yasuyuki Oda was on stage at EVO 2022 to provide news about The King of Fighters XV and Samurai Shodown.

Starting with The King of Fighters XV, the game is getting cross-platform gameplay. There is still some work to do in order to implement it, but SNK plans to have it ready sometime next year.

On top of that, a new DLC season (Team Pass 3) has been confirmed to come down the line. We’re still waiting to know what the second team of Team Pass 2 will be, and today we learned that it’s going to be revealed on Sunday (August 7).

The upcoming Team Awakened Orochi DLC will include a BGM dedicated to the team itself, two special BGMS for specific matchups (Shermie vs Awakened Shermie and Chris vs Awakened Chris), and two additions for the DJ Station, King of Fighters R-1 and King of Fighters R-2.

The DLC also received an official release date on August 8.

Oda-san also had news in store for Samurai Shodown. The game is receiving rollback netcode with a release date targeting spring 2023.

SNK is teaming up with Code Mystics for this update, which will be free. It’s based on the existing solution for The King of Fighters XV using GGPO.

It’s not coming for all platforms. We’re getting it on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. As usual, the Switch is left out.

The King of Fighter XV is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Samurai Shodown is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch, and PC.