Microsoft Flight Simulator Cessna 172 Skyhawk Enhancement & Kitakyushu Airport Announced; Incheon Coming in September; Suvarnabhumi & Perugia Released

Third-party developers had interesting Microsoft Flight Simulator reveals and releases to share today.

We start with the 172sp Classic Enhancement by WB Sims, which will release “later this week” under Just Flight’s umbrella.

This is an add-on to the default Cessna 172 Skyhawk (including standard, float plane, and ski plane versions) that enhances the default cockpit instrumentation to considerably boost realism.

Here’s a list of features:

Electrical system

Dynamic battery voltage drop

Correct ammeter display

External charging available

Accurately working relays

Battery amperage subject to temperatures

Functional circuit breakers, which may trip from faulty equipment

Cockpit and equipment

Optional state saving with 90+ points being saved so that your plane will be just as you left it

Gyro spin-up animations

Custom lighting throughout, dims if voltage is low

Gauge needles subject to engine vibrations

ADF needle subject to noise

ADF needle instrument upgraded to the KI 227-01, which slaves the ADF card to the directional gyro

Working cabin heat/defrost

Fully functional M803 clock, including settable FT alarm and ET countdown mode

Operational MD-41 GPS annunciator

PMS GNS 530/430 included

Custom-coded KAP140 autopilot corrects and adds a lot of missing features including accurate hold altitude, functional ALT arming, 20ft altitude adjustments and aural alerting

Enhanced KT76 transponder, with dynamic radar pings and correct dimming function

KR87 ADF with proper testing feature and audible ET countdown alarm

All Bendix units feature an accurate font, and the KAP140 and KR87 have auto-dimming displays

Engine wear and tear

Spark plug fouling

General engine wear

Fuctional engine priming

Starter overheating

Oil usage

Damage

Everything simulated may have consequences if not maintained. From gradual power loss as the hours accumulate, fouled plugs and engine failure from lack of oil, to the struts getting ripped from the fuselage from too many hard landings.

Image Source: Just Flight

Devinci Aerospace teased an unnamed new project with a single image, but you cannot escape my knowledge of Japanese airports (I’m basically an aviation weeb, what can I say?). It’s actually Kitakyushu Airport, (RJFR), which the developer confirmed.

As one of Japan’s major off-shore airport and the home base of Starflyer, this will certainly be an interesting addition to the sim, especially considering the quality of Devinci’s previous release, Kobe.

Image Source: Devinci Aerospace

We stay in Asia with Pacific Island Simulations, which showcased the custom jetways of its Incheon International Airport (RKSI), which serves the capital of South Korea, Seoul.

According to the developer, this major hub will be released in September.

Image Source: Pacific Island Simulations

Another Asian airport has been released by SiamFlight, and it’s the massive Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS) serving the capital of Thailand, Bangkok.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $20.10 plus applicable VAT.

New Satellite-1 Terminal detailed model with PBR materials and Day/Night lighting.

detailed model with PBR materials and Day/Night lighting. APIS++ A-VDGS to match real airport. Work as a clock and gate sign when idled. ( Works with Gate to Gate flight plan, Only “Heavy airliner can spawn APIS++ of new satellite terminal ) – SimObject.

to match real airport. Work as a clock and gate sign when idled. ( Works with Gate to Gate flight plan, Only “Heavy airliner can spawn APIS++ of new satellite terminal ) – SimObject. A-VDGS for North terminal and parking ramp. Also, work as a clock and gate sign when idled – SimObject.

for North terminal and parking ramp. Also, work as a clock and gate sign when idled – SimObject. Custom Animated Jetways to match real Suvarnabhumi airport new Satellite-1 terminal and North terminal. SimObject. (Can connect one jetway per parking space.

to match real Suvarnabhumi airport new Satellite-1 terminal and North terminal. SimObject. (Can connect one jetway per parking space. Ground service approved taxiways names. (Controller may instruct you to taxi around just for fun sometimes)

names. (Controller may instruct you to taxi around just for fun sometimes) Matches parking gate numbers , North terminal, Parking ramp, Cargo ramp, and New Satellite-1 terminal.

, North terminal, Parking ramp, Cargo ramp, and New Satellite-1 terminal. Full Airport services . Pushback, Baggage cart, Catering service, Power supply, Jetways connection, Boarding stairs, and Marshaller. Configure for each Parking Gate/Ramp with Appropriate regions and aprons workers.

. Pushback, Baggage cart, Catering service, Power supply, Jetways connection, Boarding stairs, and Marshaller. Configure for each Parking Gate/Ramp with Appropriate regions and aprons workers. Hand-placed Taxiing Guidance Signs System .

. Hand-placed Taxiways and Runway light system . Taxiways center, Taxiways edge, Runway light system, Taxiways lead-off, Stop bar, Guard lights, etc.

. Taxiways center, Taxiways edge, Runway light system, Taxiways lead-off, Stop bar, Guard lights, etc. Custom ground scenery SimObjects , dynamic Boarding stairs. Airport Shuttle bus, Trucks, Vans, Operation pick-up trucks, Tug, etc.

, dynamic Boarding stairs. Airport Shuttle bus, Trucks, Vans, Operation pick-up trucks, Tug, etc. Moderate terminal interior details.

Transfer Baggage Terminal model and PBR materials with small various details around the building.

model and PBR materials with small various details around the building. FBS cargo, TG cargo, and Cargo zone warehouses.

Free Zone Operation Building, Thai Airway office building, and all other surrounding buildings.

Full Day/Night lighting.

Hand-crafted ground markings and textures matched the real airport.

Taxiways, aprons, and runways match the real airport.

Last, but not least, Tega Airports released Perugia San Francesco d’Assisi – Umbria International Airport (LIRZ) in Italy.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $12.06 plus applicable VAT.

True to life reproduction of the whole Perugia airport

Custom 3D models with PBR textures

Custom 3D vertical signage based on real footage

Custom ground markings for all the airport area

Finest details including the whole car parking area and the Aeroclub zone

Realization of all the service roads, with sharp details

Full configuration of the apron, holding point and approach lighting system

Precise calibration of the VOR/DME, ILS (LOC/GP) and PAPI lights

Image source: Tega Airports

