Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-21 Gets New Video; Unalaska & Lima Airports Released

Screenshot via Iris Simulations

Today third-party developers shared news and releases of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including both aircraft and airports.

We start with Iris Simulations, which released a teaser video of its upcoming Pilatus PC-21, showing this military trainer’s maneuverability.

Next is a release from Orbx, which launched Unalaska Airport (PADU) in the Alaskan Aleutian Islands.

You can purchase it on Orbx Direct for $15.81.

Full Unalaska airport in high detail and beautiful texture work

Complete reproduction of the entire city and harbours with custom buildings

High quality photoreal

Custom groundpoly and taxi signs

Optional statics

Works with Orbx Alaska Mesh

Screenshot via Iris Simulations Screenshots via Orbx

We move to South America with the release by PKSim of Jorge Chávez International Airport (SPJC) serving the capital of Peru, Lima.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $17.06.

3 types of custom working jetways.

Updated satelite imaginery.

Custom ground vehicles.

New tower, runway and terminal construction works.

GSX ready with pushback spots.

Hand made textures with PBR materials.

Custom groung textures.

Screenshots via PKsim

