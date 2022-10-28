Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-21 Gets New Video; Unalaska & Lima Airports Released

Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-21
Screenshot via Iris Simulations
Today third-party developers shared news and releases of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including both aircraft and airports.
Today third-party developers shared news and releases of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including both aircraft and airports.

We start with Iris Simulations, which released a teaser video of its upcoming Pilatus PC-21, showing this military trainer’s maneuverability.

Next is a release from Orbx, which launched Unalaska Airport (PADU) in the Alaskan Aleutian Islands.

You can purchase it on Orbx Direct for $15.81.

  • Full Unalaska airport in high detail and beautiful texture work
  • Complete reproduction of the entire city and harbours with custom buildings
  • High quality photoreal
  • Custom groundpoly and taxi signs
  • Optional statics
  • Works with Orbx Alaska Mesh
Screenshots via Orbx

We move to South America with the release by PKSim of Jorge Chávez International Airport (SPJC) serving the capital of Peru, Lima.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $17.06.

  • 3 types of custom working jetways.
  • Updated satelite imaginery.
  • Custom ground vehicles.
  • New tower, runway and terminal construction works.
  • GSX ready with pushback spots.
  • Hand made textures with PBR materials.
  • Custom groung textures.
Screenshots via PKsim

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

