Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus H145 & Stockholm Arlanda Airport Gets New Trailer & Screenshots; Grantley Adams & Eloy Alfaro Airports Released

Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus H145 Cargo
Screenshot Via Hype Performance Group
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus H145 & Stockholm Arlanda Airport Gets New Trailer & Screenshots; Grantley Adams & Eloy Alfaro Airports Released

Third-party developers shared news and a couple of releases of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including both aircraft and airports.
Published on

Today third-party developers shared news and a couple of releases of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including both aircraft and airports.

We start with a trailer for Hype Performance Group‘s Airbus H145 civilian and military cargo versions coming with the Action Pack. This is the final trailer for the package, and the developer teased “multiple exciting projects to share very soon” beyond it.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus H145 Cargo
Image Via Hype Performance Group

Next comes Orbx, showing more of the assets for Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) in Sweden, alongside a look at Terminal 3.

Screenshots via Orbx

Moving on to releases, Richer Simulations launched Grantley Adams International Airport (TBPB) in Barbados.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $11.82 plus applicable VAT.

  • Airport represented as of 2022, with upgraded taxiways and extended tarmac.
  • newly constructed Taxiway L and the SW ramp.
  • surrounding houses, hangars and related buildings
  • Fully bumped-map buildings, vehicles, objects and ground polygons.
  • static aircraft
  • deisgnated AI parking spaces
  • fully modelled interior
  • Approach and directional lights
  • fully modelled parking lot
  • High Poly Vegetation
  • 4096 Ultra HD textures
Screenshots via Richer Simulations.

EcuaVirtual3D released Eloy Alfaro International Airport (SEMT) serving Manta in Ecuador.

The airport is available for Simmarket for $16.94 plus applicable VAT.

  • Accurate replica of ELOY ALFARO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT 2023.
  • Precise modeling, based on original references, plans and other studies.
  • Fully customized pavement, with ambient occlusion included in textures.
  • Customized taxiway sign.
  • Static objects, vehicles and aircraft are present in the scene.
  • Avenues and streets with custom and standard vehicle traffic.
  • HDR lighting with custom night textures.
  • Custom textures with ambient occlusion.
  • Custom Approach Light Systems (ALS).
  • Included taxi routes for aircraft, “taxi route”.
  • New Control Tower with the interior rendered.
  • Very precise mesh of fully edited terrain in the Airport area.

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin OtterAuckland International AirportSkiathos AirportAthens International AirportBergamo Orio al Serio AirportAmami AirportBristol AirportMarrakech Menara AirportGreat Britain CentralTehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo AirportShanghai Pudong AirportKraków AirportFukuoka City & AirportFort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & AirportManila AirportSantiago Airport, the Frankfurt City PackKey West Airportthe Okavango DeltaBali AirportLondon Oxford AirportBerlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow IIIKristiansand Airport, Macau City & AirportBonaire Flamingo AirportMilano Linate Airport, the Singapore City PackTokyo Narita AirportYao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City PackGreater Moncton AirportTweed New Haven AirportSantorini AirportSydney AirportHelsinki-Vantaa AirportReggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta AirportMunich Airport, Paris Orly AirportNewcastle International AirportSankt Johann AirfieldDublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top