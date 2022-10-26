Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus H145 & Stockholm Arlanda Airport Gets New Trailer & Screenshots; Grantley Adams & Eloy Alfaro Airports Released

Screenshot Via Hype Performance Group

Third-party developers shared news and a couple of releases of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including both aircraft and airports.

We start with a trailer for Hype Performance Group‘s Airbus H145 civilian and military cargo versions coming with the Action Pack. This is the final trailer for the package, and the developer teased “multiple exciting projects to share very soon” beyond it.

Next comes Orbx, showing more of the assets for Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) in Sweden, alongside a look at Terminal 3.

Moving on to releases, Richer Simulations launched Grantley Adams International Airport (TBPB) in Barbados.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $11.82 plus applicable VAT.

Airport represented as of 2022, with upgraded taxiways and extended tarmac.

newly constructed Taxiway L and the SW ramp.

surrounding houses, hangars and related buildings

Fully bumped-map buildings, vehicles, objects and ground polygons.

static aircraft

deisgnated AI parking spaces

fully modelled interior

Approach and directional lights

fully modelled parking lot

High Poly Vegetation

4096 Ultra HD textures

EcuaVirtual3D released Eloy Alfaro International Airport (SEMT) serving Manta in Ecuador.

The airport is available for Simmarket for $16.94 plus applicable VAT.

Accurate replica of ELOY ALFARO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT 2023.

Precise modeling, based on original references, plans and other studies.

Fully customized pavement, with ambient occlusion included in textures.

Customized taxiway sign.

Static objects, vehicles and aircraft are present in the scene.

Avenues and streets with custom and standard vehicle traffic.

HDR lighting with custom night textures.

Custom textures with ambient occlusion.

Custom Approach Light Systems (ALS).

Included taxi routes for aircraft, “taxi route”.

New Control Tower with the interior rendered.

Very precise mesh of fully edited terrain in the Airport area.

