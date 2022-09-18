Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Miri
Image Source: The Secret Studio
Microsoft Flight Simulator Miri Airport Released; Trelew Gets New Screenshots

Published on

Today third-party developers released a new airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator, alongside assets for another.

The Secret Studio launched Miri Airport (WBGR), the sixth-busiest airport in Malaysia.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $15.93 plus applicable VAT.

Below you can check out what it looks like.

Image Source: The Secret Studio

Simulación Extrema showcased new images of Almirante Marcos A. Zar Airport (SAVT) serving Trelew, Argentina.

We get to see the iconic dinosaur reconstruction and one of the P-3 Orions of the Argentine Naval Aviation on the military apron.

Image Source: Simulación Extrema

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

