Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 9 Italy & Malta, Hollywood Burbank Airport v2, Perugia, & Pointe-à-Pitre Airports Released; Reefworld Announced

Today Microsoft and third-party developers released plenty of new content for Microsoft Flight Simulator, focusing on scenery.

Today Microsoft and third-party developers released plenty of new content for Microsoft Flight Simulator, focusing on scenery.

First of all, Microsoft released World Update 9, focusing on Italy and Malta. The update improves the scenery of the two countries significantly, including the following sports, plenty of photogrammetry cities, and 105 points of interest.

Photogrammetry Cities

Turin

Bari

Napoli

Venice

Roma

Milan

Perugia

Parma

Ancona

Pavia

Cittadella

Paestum

Padua

Hand-Crafter Airports

LICJ – Palermo Airport

LILO – Sondrio airport

LIRJ – Marina di Campo Airport

LIPB – Bolzano Airport

You can read the full update notes on the official website and a trailer below.

Next, we get the release of version 2 of Hollywood Burbank Airport (KBUR) in the United States.

It’s currently available on Orbx Central for $18.72, but those who purchased the original version on Orbx’s store get it at no additional cost.

Complete ultra-HD rendition of Hollywood Burbank Airport

Reworked groundpoly using custom textures

Sloped runways with realistic elevation

New apron expansion

Custom modelling throughout, with complete PBR textures

Unique GSE and static aircraft fleet unique to Burbank

Custom vegetation, grass and non-airside detailing

New static aircraft with Control Panel option to remove

Next is another Italian release by Salvuz, and it’s Perugia – Umbria International Airport (LIRZ).

It’s currently available on Simmarket for $10.42 plus applicable VAT.

Below you can check out what it looks like.

SLH Sim Designs released Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport (TFFR) on the island of Grande-Terre in Guadeloupe, France.

It’s currently available on Simmarket for $18.76 plus applicable VAT.

Here’s what it looks like.

Last, but not least Au Scene announced Reefworld, a destination for helicopters and floatplanes on the Australian Great Barrier Reef.

It’ll release on the developer’s own store for $9 on May 20. It’ll include the following:

Authentic representation of Reefworld and Heart Island

5 Detailed Pontoons, 3 with Helipads.

Interior Modelling

Lifelike PBR Textures

Animated Boats / Semi – Submarine

Animated Seagulls

Static R44

Realistic Night Lighting

3D People

We also learn that the developer will reveal new screenshots of Hamilton Island Airport (YBHM) tomorrow and announce its next airport on May 19.

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.