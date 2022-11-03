Microsoft Flight Simulator Baltimore/Washington International Airport Announced; Canberra Gets New Screenshots

Another major airport in the Washington D.C. area is coming to MSFS.

Third-party developers had news about upcoming add-ons coming for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including two airports.

We start with LatinVFR, which announced Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (KBWI) in the United States.

As one of the airports serving the Washington D.C. area, it draws plenty of airline and cargo traffic.

Screenshot via LatinVFR

We also hear from Impulse Simulations with a new gallery of screenshots of its upcoming Canberra International Airport (YSCB) serving the much-ignored capital of Australia.

Image via Impulse Simulations

