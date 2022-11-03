Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Baltimore/Washington International Airport Announced; Canberra Gets New Screenshots

Microsoft Flight Simulator Baltimore Washington
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Baltimore/Washington International Airport Announced; Canberra Gets New Screenshots

Another major airport in the Washington D.C. area is coming to MSFS.
Published on

Third-party developers had news about upcoming add-ons coming for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including two airports.

We start with LatinVFR, which announced Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (KBWI) in the United States.

As one of the airports serving the Washington D.C. area, it draws plenty of airline and cargo traffic.

Screenshot via LatinVFR

We also hear from Impulse Simulations with a new gallery of screenshots of its upcoming Canberra International Airport (YSCB) serving the much-ignored capital of Australia.

Image via Impulse Simulations

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin OtterAuckland International AirportSkiathos AirportAthens International AirportBergamo Orio al Serio AirportAmami AirportBristol AirportMarrakech Menara AirportGreat Britain CentralTehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo AirportShanghai Pudong AirportKraków AirportFukuoka City & AirportFort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & AirportManila AirportSantiago Airport, the Frankfurt City PackKey West Airportthe Okavango DeltaBali AirportLondon Oxford AirportBerlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow IIIKristiansand Airport, Macau City & AirportBonaire Flamingo AirportMilano Linate Airport, the Singapore City PackTokyo Narita AirportYao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City PackGreater Moncton AirportTweed New Haven AirportSantorini AirportSydney AirportHelsinki-Vantaa AirportReggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta AirportMunich Airport, Paris Orly AirportNewcastle International AirportSankt Johann AirfieldDublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top