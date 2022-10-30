Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-21 Released; Tampa Airport Release Planned Before Christmas; San Antonio Landmarks & Helipads Announced

Today third-party developers shared news and releases of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including both an aircraft and scenery.

First of all, Iris Simulations released its Pilatus PC-21 trainer. You can find it at the developer’s own store for $34.99.

Below you can see what it looks like.

Screenshots via Iris Simulations

Next, we learn that VerticalSim is planning to release Tampa International (KTPA) in the United States before Christmas.

“I’ve decided to go ahead and move forward full-time working on TPA (Tampa). I’m aiming to release slightly before Christmas. Could be earlier, could be after. TPA is about 70% done. I’ve decided that I will be doing parallax on all terminals besides Airside C to save performance. And nearly every model has been retextured and redone to meet new standards. Also, a lot of new detail has been added in that wasn’t in the XPlane 11 version.”

Image via VerticalSim

Last, but not least, iniBuilds announced XS81 San Antonio Landmarks and Helipads.

If you’re wondering “XS81” is the ICAO code of the helipad of Christus Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital, which is included in the package alongside the following:

Highly detailed model of major landmarks of inner Downtown San Antonio

Highly detailed recreation of Christus Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital and accompanying helipad

Surrounding hotels, residual buildings/shops modeled and textured

True-to-life, extremely accurate landmark lighting

Completely native MSFS Helipads, ready for upcoming native Helicopters

Thorough optimization of LOD’s of every object

Accurate placements of red Obstruction beacons atop skyscrapers

3 Different helipads, 1 civilian, two medical, all elevated on structures!

Screenshot via iniBuilds

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.