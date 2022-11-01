Microsoft Flight Simulator Freeware DC-10/KC-10 Gets New Screenshots & Dev Update; Copenhagen Airport Revealed

Today third-party developers shared news about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including an aircraft and an airport.

We get a brand new development update and tons of screenshots of the freeware McDonnell Douglas DC-10/KC-10 by Aero Dynamics, including the reveal of the fact that the developer will also release the DC-10 Air Tanker version (also known as “10 Tanker”).

Model Exterior: For the exterior, we can finally show some progress with our DC-10 branch. We originally started with only the KC in mind, but now, have started significant progress with the DC-10-30F. The 30F is the first start of our DC-10 variants and will be the most important moving forward from our beloved KC-10. With the 30F, we plan on releasing 9 signature liveries such as FedEx (New and Old), Aeroflot, United, and more! We may plan on expanding our 9 livery selection in the future.

Model Interior: After getting a full 3d scan of the cockpit, we are proud to show off our flight deck! We’ve meticulously added great detail in high-priority areas never before seen in a flight sim, and of course, in any DC-10 seen in public flight sim. With this aircraft, you will also be able to swap from a variety of instrument to get the DC-10 experience you are looking for! You can keep it realistic, or take more modern gauges from our KC-10 to use in the DC for those long flights. Our dev group recommends old school for the greater experience. From our EFB, you will be able to configure your jet to your liking.

Displays & Systems: Displays have received some updates. Fuel Gauges are now integrated into the aircraft and functional. Improvements to font accuracy will come in future updates. We’ve begun some initial work on the EFB. We plan to include standard features such as ground services controls, checklist integration, Navigraph and Simbrief integration. We’ll also include OSM maps for real time location tracking of the aircraft. Also settings to modify parts of the aircraft such as realism, gauge types, etc. will be included as well. Regarding systems, the electrical system is now in a state where it is easy to integrate with other systems (lights for example). As a result, work has begun on other crucial aircraft systems such as a more advanced fuel system and APU; with pneumatic and hydraulic to follow. Obviously as it gets worked on, existing systems will be improved. This is an exciting stage to be in as new systems should come online much quicker. Once we’re at a stage where base implementation of all systems exists, the finetuning for realism begins.

Mystery Aircraft: For the better part of two years, we have left you all in a confusion with what we planned on releasing in terms of aircraft models. Today, I am proud to clear up some old redacted information for you all. Formally introducing, the 10 Tanker! This aircraft was something we always wanted from the start, but now have significant progress with. This aircraft comes with the ability drop fire retardant with a press of a button! It will also feature its own custom interior true to the source aircraft flying today! Now that we have finally unveiled our hidden part of the project, enjoy the new aircraft and enjoy some shots of the 10 Tanker!