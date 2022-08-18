Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases Beechcraft Bonanza V35 Within “Famous Flyers” DLC Series

Microsoft Flightr Simulator Beechcraft Bonanza
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases Beechcraft Bonanza V35 Within “Famous Flyers” DLC Series

The Beechcraft Bonanza V35 joins Microsoft Flight Simulator’s lineup of DLC planes.
Published on

Today Microsoft itself released a brand new aircraft for its popular sim Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Specifically, they’ve launched the super-popular general aviation aircraft Beechcraft Bonanza V35.

The Bonanza family of planes has been in production since 1947, making it the longest-running continuously produced aircraft series in history.

The V35 is iconic due to its V-shaped tail, and it certainly appears to look great in the simulator.

It can be purchased on the official marketplace for $14.99 and below you can check out a trailer and a series of screenshots.

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin OtterAuckland International AirportSkiathos AirportAthens International AirportBergamo Orio al Serio AirportAmami AirportBristol AirportMarrakech Menara AirportGreat Britain CentralTehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo AirportShanghai Pudong AirportKraków AirportFukuoka City & AirportFort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & AirportManila AirportSantiago Airport, the Frankfurt City PackKey West Airportthe Okavango DeltaBali AirportLondon Oxford AirportBerlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow IIIKristiansand Airport, Macau City & AirportBonaire Flamingo AirportMilano Linate Airport, the Singapore City PackTokyo Narita AirportYao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City PackGreater Moncton AirportTweed New Haven AirportSantorini AirportSydney AirportHelsinki-Vantaa AirportReggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta AirportMunich Airport, Paris Orly AirportNewcastle International AirportSankt Johann AirfieldDublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top