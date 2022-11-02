Microsoft Flight Simulator Bell Boeing MV-22B Osprey, Liege Airport & Wang-an Airport Announced

Screenshot via Miltech Simulations

The iconic tilt-rotor Osprey will soon bring a new challenge for Microsoft Flight Simulator pilots.

Third-party developers have announced multiple new add-ons coming for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including an aircraft and two airports.

Miltech Simulations and Maryadi announced the iconic Bell Boeing MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft.

It’s coming to Orbx Central on November 4, so it’s already very close to its release. It’ll also launch on the official marketplace.

It’ll feature the following.

Comprehensive simulation of the aircraft instrument and systems.

Realistic manual operation of engine nacelles based on airspeed, as per the real-life counterpart.

Full Simulation of BFWS (Blade Fold and Wing Stow) Procedures.

Accurate simulation of Auto-Hover capabilities, Auto-Flaps and custom-coded Autopilot.

Custom VTOL/STOL Flight Dynamics, including realistic behavior of the aircraft handling during movement of the engine nacelles.

Fully simulated Vortex Ring State: Dangerous aerodynamic stall condition that results in an uncontrollable descent of the aircraft. Realistic simulation of VRS Recovery maneuvers.

Accurate simulation of the gearing system connecting both proprotors, allowing for 1 engine operations at reduced performance.

Engine overstress limitations as per the real aircraft – engines cannot sustain full throttle for long periods of time.

8 Liveries, including Marines, Japan Ground Self Defense Force, US Navy (Fictional) and US Air Force (Fictional)

At the same time, Miltech will launch the “Amphibious Ready Group” companion package, including the following.

“The product includes ultra-detailed renditions of USS America (LHA-6), USS San Antonio (LPD-17), USNS Mercy (T-AH-19), USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3) and USS Virginia (SSN-774), placed around 16 locations worldwide, with spawnable hard decks to take off and land on. Together, these elements allow pilots to perform amphibious operations, such as offensive coastal landings, humanitarian, MedVac, and Carrier Onboard Delivery missions. Four Bush trips and two landing challenges are also included”

An “Osprey Airport Pack” add-on will also come in 2023 including MCAF Quantico (KNYG), AFB Hulburt Field (KHRT), and MCAS New River (KNCA).

Screenshots via Miltech Simulations

Next comes the announcement of Liège Airport (EBLG) in Belgium from M’M Simulations.

It’s certainly an interesting airport, especially considering that it’s specialized in cargo operations. Below you can check out a couple of renders of its ATC tower.

Images via M’M Simulations

We then move to Asia with an announcement from FS Formosa Project, which is creating Wang-an Airport (RCWA) in Taiwan.

This is another of the many small island airports in Taiwan served by the iconic Twin Otters of Daily Air, which ensure links to the mainland via Kaohsiung.

Screenshots via FS Formosa

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.