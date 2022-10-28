Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edtion Gliders Get In-Depth Video; Brest Bretagne & Cayenne Airports Announced

Screenshot via Microsoft

Today Microsoft and third-party developers had interesting news and assets to share about upcoming releases and add-ons.

First of all, we get an in-depth video from Microsoft itself about the gliders coming for free with the 40th Anniversary Edition on November 11.

Moving on to third-party developers, RDPresets announced Cayenne – Félix Eboué Airport (SOCA) serving French Guiana.

We also get a single screenshot… full of ice cream. Mmmmh… Cornetto…

Screenshot via RDPresets

Last, but not least, Pilot Experience Sim announced Brest Bretagne Airport (LFRB) in France.

For this one, we also get quite a few screenshots, which you can enjoy below.

Screenshot via Pilot Experience Sim

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.