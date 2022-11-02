Ghost Rider Rides into Marvel’s Midnight Suns in New Trailer

Image via 2K Games

Today 2K Games and Firaxis Games released a new trailer of their upcoming superhero tactical RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

This time around, the video itroduces another of the heroes that will be playable in the game at release, and one who definitely fits the supernatural theme, Ghost Rider.

This trailer is just a brief introduction showing cutscenes and a glimpse of the hero. Incidentally, we even see him without his iconic flaming mask, identifying him as Robbie Reyes.

Considering the usual release pattern of this kind of trailer, we can expect two more in short order. One will explore the history behind Ghost Rider, possibly showcasing the different characters who took his mantle, and one detailing his gameplay and powers.

In the meanwhile, you can enjoy the trailer below.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Dec. 2, with PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions to be shared at a later date.

