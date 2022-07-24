Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets New Video All About Spider-Man & His History

2K and Firaxis revealed another video about the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable heroes.

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed another video about the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

This time we shift away from the gameplay, and we take a look at the history behind Spider-Man, which is complex indeed.

Unlike the previous videos, which served as a brief introduction and as a deep dive into the gameplay, this one explores the origins and various twists and turns of Spider-Man himself, also explaining his encounters with the supernatural.

This is especially interesting in relation to the game, as in Marvel’s Midnight Suns he definitely has access to arcane abilities, while most see him as a predominantly science-based superhero.

You can check the video out below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history, one introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, and one about his history.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out the previous trailer, another deep dive gameplay video, and the original reveal.