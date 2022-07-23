Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets New Trailer Showing Spider-Man’s Gameplay in Depth

Image source: 2K Games

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed another trailer about the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

This time around we get an extensive gameplay showcase of Spider-Man, A.K.A. your friendly neighborhood Peter Parker.

Unlike the previous video, which served as a brief introduction, this one goes much more in-depth into the gameplay of Spider-Man, including his cards and his ability to interact with the environment for a flexible and agile approach.

We also take a glimpse at what happens when we deepen our relationship with him.

Given the pattern of previous videos, we can expect another video soon on the history behind Spider-Man himself.

In the meanwhile, you can check the video out below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history, one introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, and one about his history.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

