Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets New Release Date With New Trailer Featuring Spider-Man, Venom, & More

During the broadcast of Summer Game Fest, 2K games and Firaxis Games had a reveal to share for Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Today, during the broadcast of Summer Game Fest, 2K games and Firaxis Games had a reveal to share for Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

First of all, a new release date has been announced following the recent delay. The game is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

We get to see new heroes and villains that will join the fray, including Venom and Spider-Man.

You can check it out below.

Below you can also read a brief official description of Marvel’s Midnight Suns for those who are unfamiliar with the game.

“When Hell awakens, only they can stop it. Rise up and join a darker order of heroes to defeat Lilith before the Darkhold is complete in this tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe.” “Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, putting you face-to-face against demonic forces of the underworld as you team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defense.”

Signing up for the newsletter on the official site will grant you a Exclusive Blade Nightstalker Skin for the game.