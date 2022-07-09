Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets Extensive Trailer Revealing Captain America’s Gameplay

Firaxis Games revealed a new trailer of the tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns. dedicated to one of its playable characters.

The character showcased today is the first Avenger, Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America.

Of course, his gameplay is focused on his shield, but this doesn’t make him a purely defensive character. He can generate Block and then use it to unleash massive damage.

His “Taunt” ability allows him to protect his allies as any good tank should do.

We also see how the player-created hero Hunter can grow their friendship with Captain America to increase his effectiveness in combat.

His shield also gives Captain America the ability to knock enemies back.

You can build heroism during gameplay to play heroic cards, and the Captain’s most expensive card of that type is Shield Charge, which turns Block into pure damage dealt to all the enemies in a line pattern, as mentioned above.

You can enjoy the trailer below.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

