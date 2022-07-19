Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets New Trailer Revealing Iron Man’s Flashy Gameplay & Abilities

Image Source: 2K Games

Firaxis Games revealed another trailer of the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

Today’s video is all about showcasing and explaining the gameplay of Iron Man, A.K.A. ultra-rich genius Tony Stark.

Unlike the previous video, which was just a brief introduction, this one dives deep into Iron Man’s powers, cards, and synergies, showing how he can become a powerful ally in battle, albeit one that’s a little self-centered.

… Ok, very self-centered.

Interestingly, we also get to see a few quick scenes in which our custom superhero can deepen their friendship with Tony Stark, which will in turn make him more effective.

You can enjoy the trailer below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

