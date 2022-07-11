Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets New trailer Showing Iron Man in Action

2K Games revealed another trailer of the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

Today’s video is all about introducing Iron Man, A.K.A. ultra-rich genius Tony Stark.

While the trailer is fairly brief, we get to see Iron Man in action, on top of his shiny new armor in the Midnight Sun’s signature gold and black color scheme.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history.

You can enjoy the trailer below.

While Iron Man is pretty much the quintessential tech-based superhero? The trailer appears to indicate that in Midnight Suns he’ll acquire some rather mystical powers, even if the trailer doesn’t go into details.

We’ll likely see more videos about him in the future as we did for Captain Americal, possibly explaining how his newfound abilities will work and where they come from.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out the previous trailer, another deep dive gameplay video, and the original reveal.