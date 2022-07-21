Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets New Trailer Showing Spider-Man in Action

2K and Firaxis revealed another video about the turn-based game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed another video about the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

This time around we get the introduction of Spider-Man, A.K.A. your friendly neighborhood Peter Parker.

While the video is pretty brief, it’s plenty to give us the gist of the fact that this game’s version of Spider-Man dabbles with powers you definitely haven’t seen in Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Given the pattern of previous videos, we can expect a much more extensive video explaining the powers in detail on top of another on the history behind Spider-Man himself across the next few days.

In the meanwhile, you can check this one out below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history, one introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, and one about his history.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

