Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC Reveals Features, Enhancements, & System Requirements

Image source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment released a brand new trailer of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC.

The trailer showcases all the features and enhancements that PC gamers can expect from the ultra-popular game starring our friendly-neighborhood Spider-man when it releases next month.

The port is developed by Nixxes Software, which was acquired by PlayStation last year exactly for this purpose.

Here’s a list of the most important according to Sony.

Ray-traced reflections are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel’s New York.

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.

Beyond choosing output resolutions, we also support a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.* If you’ve got three monitors, we’ve got the game for you to show them off with!

Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes.

Interestingly, the DualSense will be fully supported on PC as well, but mouse and keyboard will also be an available option. Achievements and Cloud Saves will be supported both on Steam and on the Epic Games Store.

That being said, there is a lot more on the menu, and you can take a look below.

On top of the trailer, we also get an extensive look at the system requirements in various configurations.

A pre-purchase item pack will also be offered both on Steam and EGS including the following.