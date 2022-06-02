Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Swings to PC August 2022
Sony’s looking to take over the PC platform by bringing all of their big titles to PC. During their State of Play, they announced that 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man is next in line swinging onto PC on August 12, 2022.
Here’s the official description of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered:
In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. Play as an experienced Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, Peter’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders. Following the events of the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, experience the continuation of Peter Parker’s journey in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC, three story chapters with additional missions and challenges.
Developed by Insomniac Games and fully optimized for PC in collaboration with Nixxes Software, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 12, 2022.
Originally released back in 2018, Marvel’s Spider-Man released on PlayStation 4 to critical acclaim with Insomniac Games bringing new life to the wall crawler. Marvel’s Spider-Man is the latest of PlayStation titles making the move to PC, as Sony looks to establish a foothold, following in the footsteps of 2018’s God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn.
Also announced during Sony’s State of Play was the release date of the Resident Evil 4 remake and the Walking Dead PSVR 2 title.
