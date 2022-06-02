The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Coming to PSVR2

Announced during today’s State of Play that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution will be headed to PSVR2. It’s not the biggest surprise considering the game is hitting all the biggest VR platforms and was announced for Oculus back in January.

There’s plenty of French Quarter goodness in the reveal trailer as well as some excellent zombie action. If you want to absolutely mess up some zombies up close and personal, this is your game.

You can find the trailer here and below:

Also announced during this exact State of Play was the remake to Resident Evil 4 and that Resident Evil Village will follow in the footsteps of RE7 and release on PSVR2.

