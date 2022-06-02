No Man’s Sky Announced for PSVR 2

During Sony’s PlayStation State of Play online showcase today, Hello Games’ space-faring explore-’em-up, No Man’s Sky, was announced to be coming to PSVR2.

Go ahead and feast your eyes on the new trailer down below:

Originally released back in 2016, the highly-anticipated first-person experience boasted incredibly impressive procedural generation, featuring over 18 quintillion planets. While the game launched to a middling critical response, the UK-based studio has turned the title’s reputation around thanks to free updates and expansions.

It’s worth noting that No Man’s Sky currently runs on Sony’s current gen PSVR unit on PS4, though its next-gen PSVR 2 brethren will likely perform much smoother on PS5.

When Does No Man’s Sky Come to PSVR2?

In regards to PSVR2, a concrete release date is yet to be confirmed for the much-anticipated platform. As a result, it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact release window for No Man’s Sky on PSVR2. As always, we’ll keep you updated when we hear something more official.

But what say you, though? Are you excited to check out No Man’s Sky on PS5? Or will you be giving it a miss? Hit light speed in the usual place down below and let us know.

