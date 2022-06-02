Resident Evil 4 Is Coming to PS5 & PSVR2 March 2023; RE: Village Also Coming to PSVR2 June 2022

Today, Capcom officially announced that Resident Evil 4 would be coming to PS5 and PSVR2 on Mar. 24, 2023. Right after this announcement, it was also revealed that Resident Evil: Village would be making its way to PSVR2 in June 2022.

When Does Resident Evil 4 Come Out for PS5?

You can check out the trailers for each of them below.

This news came by way of the recent State of Play event for PlayStation. You can check out more on the event by heading over to the front page of Twinfinite, as we’ve got all the coverage you could possibly need from it.