New Marvel’s Midnight Suns Video Is All About the History of Captain Marvel

2K Games and Firaxis Games revealed another video about the turn-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, dedicated to one of its playable superheroes.

This time around we can enjoy a deep dive in the history behind Carol Danvers, A.K.A. super-powerful cosmic heroine Captain Marvel.

Unlike the previous trailer, which was brief and introduced her gameplay, this time around we hear a lot of Captain Marvel from her origins to her interactions with magic, which is a major theme in Midnight Suns.

Given the pattern of previous videos, we can expect a much more extensive video explaining her gameplay soon enough, likely during the weekend.

In the meanwhile, you can check this one out below.

This follows the trailer that showcased the gameplay of Steve Rogers A.K.A. Captain America, and another that delved into his history.

We also got a trailer introducing Iron-Man, one featuring his gameplay, and one about his history. Next was a video introducing Spider-Man, one showcasing his gameplay, and one focusing on his story.

Inevitably, we then got to see a trailer introducing Doctor Strange, one about his history, and one deep-diving into his gameplay.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out another trailer, a deep dive gameplay video, and the original reveal.